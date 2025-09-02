Left Menu

Dutch Football Stars Flock to Premier League: A New Era

The Premier League has emerged as the top choice for Dutch footballers, with Ronald Koeman's current squad featuring 13 players from the league. The shift marks a departure from the former dominance of Barcelona and AC Milan as destinations. Dutch stars now opt for the highly competitive English environment.

The allure of the Premier League continues to grow for Dutch football talent, with 13 of Ronald Koeman's squad members for upcoming World Cup qualifiers currently plying their trade in England. The league's competitive nature and global spotlight offer an attractive destination for these players.

Renowned clubs like Barcelona and AC Milan, once a top draw for Dutch players, have now taken a backseat as England's top division dominates the landscape. A record 36 Dutch players are active in the Premier League this season, a fact Koeman humorously notes would require him to relocate to England to keep up.

New transfers such as Xavi Simons to Tottenham Hotspur signify this trend, while players like Jorrel Hato, who recently joined Chelsea, illustrate the continuing shift. Despite the change, Koeman acknowledges the value of experience in foreign leagues while recognizing opportunities still exist for home-grown talents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

