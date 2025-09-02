Franco Armani Urges Lionel Messi to Rethink Retirement Plans

Franco Armani, the esteemed former goalkeeper for Argentina, has strongly advised Lionel Messi to ponder his retirement plans meticulously. Armani, who remains active in club football with River Plate at 38, emphasized the unpreparedness of fans and compatriots for Messi's potential departure from the sport.

Messi, aged 38, boasts a venerable 20-year international career, including 193 appearances and 112 goals, making him Argentina's most iconic footballer. Having won the World Cup in 2022, he aims to defend the title in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Beyond which he has hinted at concluding his international journey.

The uncertainty surrounding Messi's future in Argentina and his club, Inter Miami, looms large as contract discussions with the Major League Soccer (MLS) team remain unresolved. Armani's remarks come after Inter Miami's recent 0-3 defeat against Seattle Sounders FC in the Leagues Cup final.