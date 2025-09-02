Left Menu

Shubman Gill's Vice-Captaincy Sparks Hope for Indian T20 Team

Shubman Gill's appointment as T20 vice-captain is seen as a morale boost for the Indian team, aiming for aggressive play ahead of the Asia Cup. Irfan Pathan emphasized the importance of this decision and highlighted ongoing challenges for veteran players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Mohammed Shami.

Shubman Gill's selection as the T20 vice-captain ahead of the Asia Cup has been hailed as a positive move for Indian cricket's future, according to former all-rounder Irfan Pathan. Pathan believes that Gill's aggressive style will meet the team's evolving demands.

Despite pressures, current T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav will benefit from sharing leadership roles, fostering his growth as a respected leader. Pathan added that Rohit Sharma and other veteran players face challenges in maintaining game-time amidst fitness requirements and their commitment to ODIs.

Varun Chakravarthy is poised as India's potential X-factor, with past performances reviewed. Meanwhile, Pathan emphasized proper workload management for key bowlers, noting it shouldn't disrupt critical tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

