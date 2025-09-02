Left Menu

Lamine Yamal Dreams of Ballon d'Or Glory After Stellar Barcelona Season

Teenage sensation Lamine Yamal dreams of winning the Ballon d'Or after a remarkable season with Barcelona. The 18-year-old delivered 18 goals and 25 assists, playing a crucial role in Barcelona's domestic treble and Spain's Euro win. He stands nominated among football greats for the prestigious award.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 19:52 IST
Lamine Yamal. (Photo: @FCBarcelona X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

Lamine Yamal, the teenage football prodigy from Barcelona, has revealed his aspiration to win the prestigious Ballon d'Or. At just 18, Yamal has delivered a remarkable performance in the 2024-25 season, contributing significantly to Barcelona's domestic treble with 18 goals and 25 assists in 55 matches.

Yamal's efforts have not gone unnoticed, as he joins the ranks of football stars like Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe as a nominee for the coveted Golden Ball. Despite Barcelona's Champions League setback, his achievements on the international stage were highlighted by leading Spain to a Euro Championship title.

Currently representing Spain in international duty, Yamal eagerly anticipates the Ballon d'Or ceremony scheduled for September 22 in Paris, intending to secure the honor many dream of. As he continues to impress on the field, Yamal will next face Bulgaria and Turkey in the World Cup Qualifiers.

