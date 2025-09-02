Left Menu

England's World Cup Quest: Loftus-Cheek and Quansah Join Squad

England manager Thomas Tuchel has added Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Jarell Quansah to his squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Andorra. Loftus-Cheek, with 10 caps, returns after a hiatus, while Quansah remains uncapped. England leads Group K with maximum points from three games.

Updated: 02-09-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 20:07 IST
Thomas Tuchel

In a strategic move, England manager Thomas Tuchel has reinforced his squad with the addition of Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Jarell Quansah ahead of crucial World Cup qualifying games against Serbia and Andorra. Loftus-Cheek, a seasoned midfielder with 10 international appearances, makes his return after several years.

Centre back Jarell Quansah, yet to earn his first cap, joins the team poised to maintain England's unbeaten run in Group K. The squad has settled into their training base at St. George's Park, setting their sights on the upcoming match against Andorra at Villa Park, followed by a trip to Belgrade to face Serbia.

Tuchel's men have been unbeaten so far, securing maximum points from wins over Albania, Latvia, and Andorra. With group winners earning direct qualification to next year's World Cup, England aims to continue its winning trajectory as it looks ahead to fixtures in October and November.

(With inputs from agencies.)

