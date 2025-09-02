Naomi Osaka, a formidable force in women's tennis, is back in the spotlight, advancing to the U.S. Open quarterfinals for the first time since 2021. The 27-year-old former World No. 1 seems to have regained her form, defeating No. 3 seed Coco Gauff with a commanding 6-3, 6-2 victory.

Osaka's return to top competition comes after a challenge-filled period, during which she dealt with mental health issues and took a lengthy maternity leave. Her journey back to the court showcases her resilience, with her eye now set on The wining ways that once brought her four Grand Slam titles.

Her upcoming match against 11th-seeded Karolina Muchova at the U.S. Open could be a stepping stone toward another potential title. Muchova, known for her creative play, acknowledges Osaka's improved match fitness and competitive drive, anticipating a challenging encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)