Benjamin Cremaschi Makes Waves with Move to Parma

American soccer player Benjamin Cremaschi, on loan from Inter Miami to Parma, seeks to impress in Serie A before the home World Cup. The deal includes a purchase option. Cremaschi, a key player for the U.S. under-20 team, has international experience and has played 107 matches for Inter Miami.

In a strategic move set to boost his career, 20-year-old American midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi has been loaned from Inter Miami to Serie A's Parma.

The Italian club has the option to buy, serving as a potential career milestone for the rising soccer talent before an upcoming home World Cup.

Inter Miami praised Cremaschi as their top academy product, underscoring his significant potential, which has already been demonstrated through appearances with the national U-20 team and in major tournaments like the Paris Olympics and Club World Cup.

