Ilkay Gundogan Joins Galatasaray: A New Chapter for the Turkish Champions

German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has joined Turkish champions Galatasaray from Manchester City. Gundogan, 34, has had a decorated career with City, where he played 358 matches and won 14 trophies. Galatasaray confirmed his free transfer for the 2026/27 season, highlighting his Turkish roots and emotional connection to the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 00:46 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 00:46 IST
Ilkay Gundogan

Ilkay Gundogan, a prominent German midfielder, has been signed by Turkish champions Galatasaray, marking a significant change from his long-standing association with Manchester City. The transfer, contingent on international clearance, signifies a return to his Turkish roots.

Throughout his illustrious tenure with Manchester City, Gundogan made 358 appearances, scoring 65 goals and securing 14 major trophies, including an iconic Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League treble in 2023. His journey with City began in 2016 and saw a brief interlude at Barcelona in 2023, before he returned to Manchester for another successful campaign.

The veteran player has agreed to a free transfer that will see him at Galatasaray until 2027, earning a net salary of 4.5 million euros annually. Gundogan expressed his heartfelt connection to Turkey, a sentiment deepened by his parents' origin, reinforcing his enthusiasm for this new chapter while cherishing his memories with City.

