Alcaraz and Djokovic On Collision Course at U.S. Open

Carlos Alcaraz continues his stellar performance at the U.S. Open, progressing to the semi-finals. He defeated Czech player Jiri Lehecka in a decisive match at Arthur Ashe Stadium, remaining undefeated in sets. The 22-year-old Spaniard is now on the brink of a potential high-stakes match against Novak Djokovic, a relentless competitor aiming for his 25th Grand Slam title.

Alcaraz, not focusing on the possibility of reclaiming the world number one spot, emphasizes the importance of maintaining his composure and goals. Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic prepares for his encounter with Taylor Fritz, carrying a perfect record against the American. Fans eagerly anticipate the potential showdown between Djokovic and Alcaraz, both bringing thrilling tennis dynamics to the court.

In other matches, Aryna Sabalenka launched her defense for the title with a focus on securing her top-ranking status. Veteran Venus Williams, alongside Canadian Leylah Fernandez, advances in women's doubles, adding excitement to the tournament. Taylor Fritz represents the home fans' hopes for an American victory, battling to end a 22-year domestic drought in the men's draw.