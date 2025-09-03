Wallaroos Eye Historic Upset Against England in Rugby World Cup
Australia's Women's Rugby Team, the Wallaroos, led by co-captain Emily Chancellor, aim to break England's 29-game winning streak in the World Cup quarter-finals. Despite a challenging record against England, the team embraces their underdog status and strives for an upset victory.
- Country:
- Australia
Australia's Women's Rugby Team, the Wallaroos, are gearing up for a monumental clash in the World Cup quarter-finals against tournament favourites England. The team's co-captain, Emily Chancellor, urges her squad to break England's impressive 29-game winning streak this Saturday.
Chancellor described the upcoming match as an opportunity for the Wallaroos to execute the upset of the competition. Having drawn 31-31 against the United States, Australia enters the match as underdogs, with flyhalf Tia Hinds confident in this role.
England defeated the United States 69-7 and Samoa 92-3, but Hinds emphasizes that England is not invincible. The Wallaroos aim to defy history and secure a win, despite England's dominance in previous encounters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
South Africa Triumphs Over England in ODI Opener: Markram Shines Bright
Maharaj's Mastery: South Africa Dominates England at Headingley
South Africa Triumphs in ODI Clash Against England
Loftus-Cheek and Quansah Step Up: England's World Cup Qualifier Roster Update
England's World Cup Quest: Loftus-Cheek and Quansah Join Squad