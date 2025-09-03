Wallaroos Eye Historic Upset Against England in Rugby World Cup

Australia's Women's Rugby Team, the Wallaroos, are gearing up for a monumental clash in the World Cup quarter-finals against tournament favourites England. The team's co-captain, Emily Chancellor, urges her squad to break England's impressive 29-game winning streak this Saturday.

Chancellor described the upcoming match as an opportunity for the Wallaroos to execute the upset of the competition. Having drawn 31-31 against the United States, Australia enters the match as underdogs, with flyhalf Tia Hinds confident in this role.

England defeated the United States 69-7 and Samoa 92-3, but Hinds emphasizes that England is not invincible. The Wallaroos aim to defy history and secure a win, despite England's dominance in previous encounters.

