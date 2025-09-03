Sports Highlights: Partnerships, Performances, and Player Updates

In a playful marketing move, flushable wipes brand DUDE Wipes has partnered with the Philadelphia Eagles for their 'Tush Push' play, kicking off the collaboration as the NFL season begins in 2025.

Tennis news highlights Jessica Pegula's advance to the US Open semi-final, and Venus Williams exiting with grace, while Carlos Alcaraz prepares for a match against Novak Djokovic.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel Jr. faces a long recovery from a torn ACL, while the 76ers' Jared McCain targets training camp, and Olympic champion Gabby Thomas withdraws from the World Championships due to injury.

(With inputs from agencies.)