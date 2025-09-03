Sports Highlights: Partnerships, Performances, and Player Updates
Current sports news includes a cheeky marketing tie-up between DUDE Wipes and the Philadelphia Eagles, tennis performances by Venus Williams and Jessica Pegula at the US Open, and injury updates involving Arizona Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel Jr., 76ers' Jared McCain, and Olympic champion Gabby Thomas.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 10:28 IST
In a playful marketing move, flushable wipes brand DUDE Wipes has partnered with the Philadelphia Eagles for their 'Tush Push' play, kicking off the collaboration as the NFL season begins in 2025.
Tennis news highlights Jessica Pegula's advance to the US Open semi-final, and Venus Williams exiting with grace, while Carlos Alcaraz prepares for a match against Novak Djokovic.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel Jr. faces a long recovery from a torn ACL, while the 76ers' Jared McCain targets training camp, and Olympic champion Gabby Thomas withdraws from the World Championships due to injury.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Djokovic and Alcaraz Set for US Open Semi-Final Showdown
Sabalenka Advances to US Open Semi-Finals as Vondrousova Withdraws
Carlos Alcaraz Makes Waves, Secures US Open Semi-Final Spot
Venus Williams Bows Out of U.S. Open in Memorable Fashion
Venus Williams: A Champion of Style and Substance at the U.S. Open