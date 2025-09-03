Left Menu

Indian Boxers Set for World Boxing Championships Challenge

Indian boxers face a formidable challenge as the World Boxing Championships commence, aiming to replicate past successes. Key figures like Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain return, while the men's team introduces fresh talent. Competing against top global athletes, India hopes to overcome recent setbacks and secure a strong medal tally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Liverpool | Updated: 03-09-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 15:55 IST
Indian Boxers Set for World Boxing Championships Challenge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

As the World Boxing Championships kick off, Indian pugilists brace themselves for a rigorous contest against a competitive field, aiming to exceed their previous medal tally.

This year marks the debut of the tournament under the aegis of World Boxing, unifying both men's and women's categories. Following a successful 2023, India hopes to rebound from recent underwhelming performances, including a poor showing at the Paris Olympics.

Returning stars Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain headline the campaign, along with veterans and fresh faces in the squad, aspiring to rise above fierce competition from over 65 nations participating, featuring numerous Olympic medallists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Rebound: Alphabet's Antitrust Win Boosts Futures

Market Rebound: Alphabet's Antitrust Win Boosts Futures

 Global
2
The Clash of Governance and Legislative Sovereignty: Supreme Court Debates Governor's Role

The Clash of Governance and Legislative Sovereignty: Supreme Court Debates G...

 India
3
Metal Stocks Surge Boosting Market Rally

Metal Stocks Surge Boosting Market Rally

 India
4
Free Speech vs. Hate: The Polarizing Arrest of Graham Linehan

Free Speech vs. Hate: The Polarizing Arrest of Graham Linehan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025