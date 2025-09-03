Indian Boxers Set for World Boxing Championships Challenge
Indian boxers face a formidable challenge as the World Boxing Championships commence, aiming to replicate past successes. Key figures like Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain return, while the men's team introduces fresh talent. Competing against top global athletes, India hopes to overcome recent setbacks and secure a strong medal tally.
As the World Boxing Championships kick off, Indian pugilists brace themselves for a rigorous contest against a competitive field, aiming to exceed their previous medal tally.
This year marks the debut of the tournament under the aegis of World Boxing, unifying both men's and women's categories. Following a successful 2023, India hopes to rebound from recent underwhelming performances, including a poor showing at the Paris Olympics.
Returning stars Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain headline the campaign, along with veterans and fresh faces in the squad, aspiring to rise above fierce competition from over 65 nations participating, featuring numerous Olympic medallists.
