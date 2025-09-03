Espanyol Fan Accepts Deal Over Racist Insults Towards Iñaki Williams

An Espanyol supporter admitted guilt on Wednesday for racially abusing Athletic Bilbao's Iñaki Williams during a league match five years ago. By accepting the deal, the fan avoided jail time.

The Barcelona court sentenced the fan to one year in prison, but under the agreement, he will not serve time. He was also banned from soccer stadiums for three years and fined over 1,000 euros ($1,165).

Prosecutors had initially sought a two-year sentence after the fan made monkey noises and gestures at Williams during a 2020 match. Although several fans insulted Williams, only one could be adequately identified for prosecution.

(With inputs from agencies.)