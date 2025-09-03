Left Menu

Espanyol Fan Accepts Deal Over Racist Insults Towards Iñaki Williams

A fan of Espanyol avoided jail time on Wednesday after accepting a deal for racially insulting Iñaki Williams during a Spanish league match. The fan received a one-year prison sentence, a three-year stadium ban, and a fine. This case highlights ongoing issues of racism in soccer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 03-09-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 18:23 IST
Espanyol Fan Accepts Deal Over Racist Insults Towards Iñaki Williams
An Espanyol supporter admitted guilt on Wednesday for racially abusing Athletic Bilbao's Iñaki Williams during a league match five years ago. By accepting the deal, the fan avoided jail time.

The Barcelona court sentenced the fan to one year in prison, but under the agreement, he will not serve time. He was also banned from soccer stadiums for three years and fined over 1,000 euros ($1,165).

Prosecutors had initially sought a two-year sentence after the fan made monkey noises and gestures at Williams during a 2020 match. Although several fans insulted Williams, only one could be adequately identified for prosecution.

