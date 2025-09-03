India Seeks Redemption Against Afghanistan in CAFA Nations Cup Clash

India will aim to redeem themselves when they face Afghanistan in their final group match of the CAFA Nations Cup this Thursday. The Blue Tigers are eager to avenge their 1-2 defeat last year under the former coach, Igor Stimac.

The match is crucial for India, which, under Khalid Jamil's new leadership, has recorded mixed results so far, with a win against Tajikistan and a loss to strong contenders Iran. The team sits level on points with Tajikistan but holds the advantage due to a better head-to-head record.

India's coach Jamil is prioritizing a victory despite various permutations that could influence their progression. India will miss the services of their brave central defender Sandesh Jhingan, as they approach this decisive game with caution against the formidable Afghan side.

(With inputs from agencies.)