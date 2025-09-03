Scotland's Rugby Journey: Gregor Townsend's Contract Extended to 2027

Gregor Townsend, the head coach of the Scottish rugby team, will continue to lead the squad until the 2027 World Cup after signing a contract extension. The Scottish Rugby Union confirmed this development as Townsend becomes a pivotal figure in guiding Scotland's performance on the international stage.

Townsend, 52, has been leading Scotland since 2017, marking him as the country's longest-serving international coach in the professional era. During his tenure, Scotland's teams have often shown promise but fell short of fulfilling their potential. Despite some historical wins and a fifth-place world ranking, major tournaments have remained elusive.

With upcoming fixtures against notable teams such as New Zealand and Argentina, along with potential new competitions and two Six Nations Championships, Townsend is optimistic. He underscores the belief within the squad and his motivation to drive the team towards achieving unprecedented success.

