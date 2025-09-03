Left Menu

Annika Chendira Shines as US Kids Golf India 2025 Season Tees Off

Annika Chendira commenced the 2025 US Kids Golf India season with a spectacular performance, winning the opening leg in the Girls 11-12 Category with a 3-under 69. Devvrat Singh Rajawat also excelled in the Boys 13-14 Category. The event featured diverse categories, highlighting various young talents in golf.

Updated: 03-09-2025 20:24 IST
Annika Chendira has set an impressive precedent as she kicked off the 2025 US Kids Golf India season with a victory. Her superb 3-under 69 on the final round secured her a four-shot lead in the Girls 11-12 Category.

The tournament, faced with overcast and wet conditions, saw noteworthy performances from young golfers. Devvrat Singh Rajawat mirrored Annika's success, carding a 3-under 69 in the Boys 13-14 Category, finishing eight shots ahead.

The competition spanned numerous categories, showcasing rising talents. From U8 playing nine holes to other age groups playing full rounds, the event highlighted leaders like Zowra Sikand and Yuvraj Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

