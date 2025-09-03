Battle Over Tenure: DDCA Power Struggle Intensifies

A power tussle within the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) has emerged, with former secretary Vinod Tihara calling for the removal of current secretary Ashok Sharma. Tihara claims that Sharma has surpassed the mandated nine-year office tenure outlined in the BCCI constitution crafted by the Lodha Committee.

In a staunch rebuttal, Sharma dismissed Tihara's assertions, pointing out technical inaccuracies and clarifying that the BCCI guidelines allow individuals to serve up to 18 cumulative years, with a three-year cooling-off period after six consecutive years. Sharma's tenure, according to him, is incorrectly calculated by Tihara.

The contention has arisen following a complaint from DDCA voter member Praveen Arora. Tihara, defending his stance, highlights previous cases involving cricket administrators to strengthen his plea for immediate action from the DDCA's Apex Council.

(With inputs from agencies.)