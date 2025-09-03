Left Menu

Battle Over Tenure: DDCA Power Struggle Intensifies

Vinod Tihara, former DDCA secretary, urges the removal of current secretary Ashok Sharma for completing nine years in office, per BCCI's constitution. Sharma denies the claim, explaining the provisions for office-bearers, and highlights alleged confusion in interpreting tenure details. Tihara references past precedents in his argument.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 21:05 IST
Battle Over Tenure: DDCA Power Struggle Intensifies
  • Country:
  • India

A power tussle within the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) has emerged, with former secretary Vinod Tihara calling for the removal of current secretary Ashok Sharma. Tihara claims that Sharma has surpassed the mandated nine-year office tenure outlined in the BCCI constitution crafted by the Lodha Committee.

In a staunch rebuttal, Sharma dismissed Tihara's assertions, pointing out technical inaccuracies and clarifying that the BCCI guidelines allow individuals to serve up to 18 cumulative years, with a three-year cooling-off period after six consecutive years. Sharma's tenure, according to him, is incorrectly calculated by Tihara.

The contention has arisen following a complaint from DDCA voter member Praveen Arora. Tihara, defending his stance, highlights previous cases involving cricket administrators to strengthen his plea for immediate action from the DDCA's Apex Council.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Relentless Rains Devastate Pilibhit: Rising Floods Threaten Lives and Livelihoods

Relentless Rains Devastate Pilibhit: Rising Floods Threaten Lives and Liveli...

 India
2
India and Korea Draw in Super 4 Stage Thriller

India and Korea Draw in Super 4 Stage Thriller

 India
3
Massive Online Betting Scandal: Unveiling the Veerendra Network

Massive Online Betting Scandal: Unveiling the Veerendra Network

 India
4
European Equities Boosted Amid Bond Market Stability

European Equities Boosted Amid Bond Market Stability

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025