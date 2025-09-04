Chaos on the Course: Protests Disrupt Vuelta a Espana Stage

Stage 11 of the Vuelta a Espana concluded without a winner on Wednesday as organizers halted the race three kilometers early due to disruptions from pro-Palestinian protesters. The decision was announced by the race director, citing safety concerns arising from incidents at the finish line.

Tensions ran high from the start, with protesters initially stalling the race in the neutral zone before being dispersed by police. A banner was later unfurled in front of the peloton, prompting further security interventions. Despite the chaos, the racers, including Jonas Vingegaard and Britain's Tom Pidcock, continued to battle for standings.

The competitive dynamics saw Vingegaard strengthening his lead in the general classification, with Pidcock climbing to third place. The incident has intensified calls for heightened security measures at the event, especially following similar protests in earlier stages.

