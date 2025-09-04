Left Menu

Rising Star Kyle Preston Set for New Zealand Debut Against South Africa

Kyle Preston, a 25-year-old scrumhalf, is set to make his debut for New Zealand against South Africa in the Rugby Championship. This marks a big moment in his promising career, as he joins the seasoned team in a high-stakes game. New Zealand aims to maintain their lead in the championship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 05:56 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 05:56 IST
Rising Star Kyle Preston Set for New Zealand Debut Against South Africa

Kyle Preston, an uncapped 25-year-old scrumhalf, is gearing up for his much-anticipated New Zealand debut against South Africa at Eden Park this Saturday. The match is a pivotal encounter in the Rugby Championship, and his inclusion signals a momentous step for Preston as New Zealand seeks to solidify their leaderboard position.

His selection follows a standout season that began with a Super Rugby hat-trick for the Canterbury Crusaders. Preston's addition comes as Finlay Christie starts in the number nine jersey, replacing Cortez Ratima, who is sidelined with a rib injury.

New Zealand coach Scott Robertson has high praise for Preston, describing him as "smart" and "composed," emphasizing the need for his qualities in the upcoming clash. Meanwhile, Ardie Savea will make his 100th test appearance, bringing leadership and experience to the field. The team faces pressure after a previous loss to the Pumas, while South Africa comes off a victory against Australia.

TRENDING

1
Russia Rejects Foreign Troop Deployment Proposal in Ukraine

Russia Rejects Foreign Troop Deployment Proposal in Ukraine

 Global
2
Amanda Anisimova's Redemption: From Wimbledon Woes to U.S. Open Glory

Amanda Anisimova's Redemption: From Wimbledon Woes to U.S. Open Glory

 Global
3
Santiago Carreras to Lead Argentina Against Australia: Rugby Championship Update

Santiago Carreras to Lead Argentina Against Australia: Rugby Championship Up...

 Australia
4
Naomi Osaka's Triumphant Return: A U.S. Open Comeback

Naomi Osaka's Triumphant Return: A U.S. Open Comeback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025