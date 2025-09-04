Rising Star Kyle Preston Set for New Zealand Debut Against South Africa

Kyle Preston, an uncapped 25-year-old scrumhalf, is gearing up for his much-anticipated New Zealand debut against South Africa at Eden Park this Saturday. The match is a pivotal encounter in the Rugby Championship, and his inclusion signals a momentous step for Preston as New Zealand seeks to solidify their leaderboard position.

His selection follows a standout season that began with a Super Rugby hat-trick for the Canterbury Crusaders. Preston's addition comes as Finlay Christie starts in the number nine jersey, replacing Cortez Ratima, who is sidelined with a rib injury.

New Zealand coach Scott Robertson has high praise for Preston, describing him as "smart" and "composed," emphasizing the need for his qualities in the upcoming clash. Meanwhile, Ardie Savea will make his 100th test appearance, bringing leadership and experience to the field. The team faces pressure after a previous loss to the Pumas, while South Africa comes off a victory against Australia.