Pegula Hunts Revenge, Osaka Eyes Glory at U.S. Open

Jessica Pegula is gearing up for a challenging semi-final at the U.S. Open, where she will seek revenge against Aryna Sabalenka in a rematch of last year's final. Pegula is in top form after her commanding win over Barbora Krejcikova and hopes to capitalize on last year's experience.

Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka advanced effortlessly to the semi-finals and is keen on reaching her sixth consecutive hardcourt Grand Slam final. Sabalenka has not yet secured a title this season despite making semi-final appearances at all four majors.

Naomi Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion, also gears up for her semi-final against Amanda Anisimova. Both players are fighting for a spot in the final, with Osaka steadily regaining her top form after an impressive victory over Karolina Muchova. The U.S. Open promises an electrifying round as these top athletes compete for glory.

