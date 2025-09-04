Wallabies' Veterans Return for Crucial Clash Against Argentina

Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt has made strategic lineup changes for Saturday's Rugby Championship test against Argentina, bringing back key players Harry Wilson as skipper and Tom Lynagh at flyhalf after recovering from injuries.

The reshuffling involves Rob Valetini shifting to blindside flanker and Tom Hooper assuming a place in the second row. Andrew Kellaway replaces Tom Wright in the backline, and Joseph Suaalii resumes his role in the centers after passing his Head Injury Assessment.

Coach Schmidt emphasized the need for the team to deliver their best performance against a confident Argentine side, following their impressive recent outings including a win over the All Blacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)