Dominant Sinner Continues Winning Streak at U.S. Open

Defending champion Jannik Sinner extended his undefeated hardcourt streak to 26 matches by defeating Lorenzo Musetti at the U.S. Open. Sinner's powerful performance secured him a spot in the semi-finals against Felix Auger-Aliassime. Musetti briefly contested but was unable to overcome Sinner's relentless pace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 09:19 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 09:19 IST
Jannik Sinner, the defending U.S. Open champion, showcased his dominance on the court by defeating Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets during the all-Italian quarter-final clash.

Sinner, holding an impressive 26-match hardcourt winning streak, quickly took command with a 5-0 lead in the first set, leaving Musetti with few opportunities to retaliate.

While Musetti momentarily hinted at a comeback in the second set, Sinner effectively countered his efforts, seamlessly advancing to face Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semi-finals.

