Dominant Sinner Continues Winning Streak at U.S. Open

Jannik Sinner, the defending U.S. Open champion, showcased his dominance on the court by defeating Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets during the all-Italian quarter-final clash.

Sinner, holding an impressive 26-match hardcourt winning streak, quickly took command with a 5-0 lead in the first set, leaving Musetti with few opportunities to retaliate.

While Musetti momentarily hinted at a comeback in the second set, Sinner effectively countered his efforts, seamlessly advancing to face Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semi-finals.

