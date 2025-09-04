Jannik Sinner: Rising Star's Unstoppable US Open Run

In a commanding display, world number one Jannik Sinner decimated fellow Italian Lorenzo Musetti with a 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 victory at the US Open. This triumph in the first all-Italian men's major quarter-final propels Sinner into the final stages, where he will face 25th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semifinals.

By defeating Musetti, Sinner, a four-time Grand Slam champion, secured his position as the second-youngest man to reach the semifinals of all four Grand Slam events in a single season, a feat only bettered by Rafael Nadal in 2008 when he was 22.

Despite Sinner's dominance, Auger-Aliassime boasts a 3-1 record in their head-to-head meetings. Yet, in their most recent encounter at Cincinnati, Sinner cruised to victory, conceding just two games. "We know each other very well. We are from the same country. There are many Italians here, so it's nice to play here," Sinner stated in a post-match interview. "But on court, friendship takes a backseat."

As the defending champion of three consecutive hard-court majors, Sinner has now extended his winning streak to 26 matches in such tournaments. He overwhelmed Musetti, leaving little room for the tenth seed to fight back, winning a staggering 91% of his first serve points.

Musetti struggled to make an impact, winning only 18 return points out of 75 and failing to convert any of his seven break opportunities, paving the way for Sinner's decisive progression. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)