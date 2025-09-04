Shikhar Dhawan Under ED's Scanner in Betting App Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan for questioning regarding an alleged illegal betting app-linked money laundering case, according to official sources.

The investigation focuses on a betting application called 1xBet, with the ED seeking to record Dhawan's statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Dhawan, 39, is suspected to have connections with the app via endorsements. The agency is examining numerous cases involving illegal betting applications that may have defrauded people and investors of crores or evaded significant taxes.

In a related development, former cricketer Suresh Raina was also questioned in this case last month. Meanwhile, the Union government has recently enacted legislation to ban real-money online gaming.

(With inputs from agencies.)