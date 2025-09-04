Left Menu

Epic Battles and New Twists: U.S. Open and Sports Roundup

This sports news roundup highlights key events in tennis and other sports. Jessica Pegula faces Aryna Sabalenka, while Naomi Osaka battles Amanda Anisimova in the U.S. Open semi-finals. A new NBA All-Star format and FIFA's dynamic pricing plan for World Cup tickets are underway, while domestic leagues like MLB and NFL reveal exciting updates.

Epic Battles and New Twists: U.S. Open and Sports Roundup
The tennis world is witnessing intense rivalries at the U.S. Open, with Jessica Pegula seeking revenge against Aryna Sabalenka, and Naomi Osaka facing off against Amanda Anisimova in the semi-finals. Sabalenka advanced automatically after Marketa Vondrousova withdrew due to injury, vying for another Grand Slam final.

In NBA news, a change in the All-Star Game format sees two U.S. teams pitted against a team of international players in a round-robin event scheduled for 2026. Meanwhile, FIFA is introducing dynamic ticket pricing for the 2026 World Cup, starting at $60 per seat, with sales kicking off in September.

The MLB saw Matt Chapman extend the San Francisco Giants' home run streak with two homers against Colorado, as the Giants swept their series. In other sporting highlights, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Jannik Sinner clinched their spots in the U.S. Open tennis semi-finals with electrifying wins, promising thrilling showdowns.

