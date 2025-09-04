NDTL Innovates with Breakthrough in Methandienone Detection

The National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) has made a pivotal breakthrough in the fight against doping by developing a long-term metabolite for the anabolic steroid methandienone, increasing accuracy in detection.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya highlighted this achievement on social media, celebrating India's status as a burgeoning center for sports science and innovation. He noted that this new material will broaden the detection window for dope testing, enhancing accuracy and global anti-doping efforts.

This development is set against the backdrop of rising doping violations, with methandienone contributing nine percent to doping offenses as per WADA's latest figures. The novel detection method extends the window for catching methandienone use to 19 days post-consumption, a significant improvement over existing approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)