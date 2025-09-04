Left Menu

NDTL Innovates with Breakthrough in Methandienone Detection

The National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) has developed a new long-term metabolite for methandienone, enhancing detection of this anabolic steroid in athletes. This advancement extends the detection window for doping tests and will be shared globally with WADA-accredited labs, contributing significantly to anti-doping measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 15:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) has made a pivotal breakthrough in the fight against doping by developing a long-term metabolite for the anabolic steroid methandienone, increasing accuracy in detection.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya highlighted this achievement on social media, celebrating India's status as a burgeoning center for sports science and innovation. He noted that this new material will broaden the detection window for dope testing, enhancing accuracy and global anti-doping efforts.

This development is set against the backdrop of rising doping violations, with methandienone contributing nine percent to doping offenses as per WADA's latest figures. The novel detection method extends the window for catching methandienone use to 19 days post-consumption, a significant improvement over existing approaches.

