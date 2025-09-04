Swinging to Success: How Golf Elevates Cricketers' Performance

Cricket legend Yuvraj Singh, celebrated for his two-time World Cup victories, advocates for the integration of golf in cricketers' routines. During a recent event, Singh remarked that embracing golf could have potentially added an extra 3,000 runs to his cricketing career, echoing similar sentiments once shared by former India captain Kapil Dev.

In his capacity as co-owner and brand ambassador of the IGPL, Singh highlighted golf's unique ability to help players maintain their mental equilibrium. He encourages young cricketers, including Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma, to adopt golf, especially during breaks in high-stakes tournaments like the IPL, to ensure mental freshness and peak performance.

Singh emphasizes that the mindset around sporting practice needs to evolve to recognize the benefits of sports diversification. Golf, with its widespread acceptance among international cricketers from regions such as Australia and England, offers a strategic balance to rigorous cricket practice, allowing players to return to the pitch rejuvenated and mentally agile.