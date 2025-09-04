Left Menu

Swinging to Success: How Golf Elevates Cricketers' Performance

Cricket legend Yuvraj Singh suggests golf as a relaxation technique to enhance cricket performance, sharing advice with young cricketers Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma. Supporting Kapil Dev's views, Singh emphasizes golf's calming impact, advocating for players to adopt the sport for mental rejuvenation and improved performance on the cricket field.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 17:13 IST
Swinging to Success: How Golf Elevates Cricketers' Performance
Yuvraj Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Cricket legend Yuvraj Singh, celebrated for his two-time World Cup victories, advocates for the integration of golf in cricketers' routines. During a recent event, Singh remarked that embracing golf could have potentially added an extra 3,000 runs to his cricketing career, echoing similar sentiments once shared by former India captain Kapil Dev.

In his capacity as co-owner and brand ambassador of the IGPL, Singh highlighted golf's unique ability to help players maintain their mental equilibrium. He encourages young cricketers, including Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma, to adopt golf, especially during breaks in high-stakes tournaments like the IPL, to ensure mental freshness and peak performance.

Singh emphasizes that the mindset around sporting practice needs to evolve to recognize the benefits of sports diversification. Golf, with its widespread acceptance among international cricketers from regions such as Australia and England, offers a strategic balance to rigorous cricket practice, allowing players to return to the pitch rejuvenated and mentally agile.

TRENDING

1
Bridging the Language Gap in Homeownership with Bilingual AI

Bridging the Language Gap in Homeownership with Bilingual AI

 United States
2
K-GCC and Apex Group Pioneer Asset Servicing Education in India

K-GCC and Apex Group Pioneer Asset Servicing Education in India

 India
3
Cosmic PV Power: Illuminating India's Solar Future

Cosmic PV Power: Illuminating India's Solar Future

 India
4
Fastrack MYND: Revolutionizing Wearables with AI Innovation

Fastrack MYND: Revolutionizing Wearables with AI Innovation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025