Young Marksman Shines: SM Yugan's Triple Gold Triumph
14-year-old SM Yugan from Tamil Nadu achieved a historic feat at the 16th Asian Shooting Championships in Kazakhstan, winning three gold medals in trap shooting. Competing against over 800 shooters, Yugan became the youngest Indian to achieve such a milestone, showcasing India's bright future in shooting sports.
In a remarkable display of skill and composure, 14-year-old SM Yugan from Tamil Nadu made history by clinching three gold medals at the 16th Asian Shooting Championships in Shymkent, Kazakhstan. Competing among over 800 shooters from 27 countries, Yugan emerged as the youngest Indian to achieve a hat-trick of titles at this prestigious event.
Yugan's golden journey commenced in the Youth Trap Men – Individual event, where his score of 116 points secured him the top position. He further solidified India's prowess in the Youth Trap Men Team event alongside teammates Ali Syed Ahyaan and Manavrajsinh, collectively scoring 308 points for another gold medal.
The highlight of Yugan's performance was his victory in the Youth Trap – Mixed Pair event with partner Tanisska, achieving a combined score of 121 points. Yugan attributes his success to consistent practice and guidance from his coaches. His victory at the Asian Championships underscores his potential as one of India's promising young shooters.
