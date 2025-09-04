Left Menu

India's Swing Revolution: IGPL Aims to Change Golf Forever

The Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) has launched its inaugural tour with the hope of revolutionizing golf as IPL did for cricket. Supported by former cricketer Yuvraj Singh, the tour comprises 10 events across multiple cities, offering a platform for young and veteran golfers, including women and amateurs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 18:11 IST
India's Swing Revolution: IGPL Aims to Change Golf Forever
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) is set to bring a revolutionary shift to the sport of golf as it unveiled its inaugural tour, kicking off on September 10. With former cricket star Yuvraj Singh at the helm, this venture aspires to emulate the transformative success the IPL brought to cricket.

Joining forces with the Indian Golf Union (IGU) and Women's Golf Association of India (WGAI), IGPL's ambitious 10-event calendar commences at Chandigarh Golf Club, spanning major cities and extending internationally to Sri Lanka and the UAE. Featuring a perfect blend of young and seasoned professionals, the tournament aims to foster golfing talent across genders, offering a unique mix of men and women players.

Yuvraj Singh's involvement underscores the league's potential for growth, as he draws from his cricket experiences to advocate for golf's development. With strategic partnerships such as that with the Asian Tour, IGPL hopes to provide players a promising career path. Singh envisions a future where IGPL cultivates global champions, potentially bringing Olympic glory to India.

TRENDING

1
GST Reforms: A Beacon of Hope, or a Revenue Concern?

GST Reforms: A Beacon of Hope, or a Revenue Concern?

 India
2
Tesla's India Entry: A New Chapter in the EV Revolution

Tesla's India Entry: A New Chapter in the EV Revolution

 Nicaragua
3
U.S. Dollar Holds Steady Amidst Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Dollar Holds Steady Amidst Economic Uncertainty

 Global
4
Delhi University Elections: A New Approach to Student Accountability

Delhi University Elections: A New Approach to Student Accountability

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025