Jamie Vardy's arrival in Serie A has brought renewed vigor and visibility to Cremonese, one of Italy's soccer clubs. The 38-year-old, known for leading Leicester City's improbable Premier League win, was welcomed enthusiastically by supporters in the city of Cremona, Italy.

This influx of veterans to Italy, including stars like Luka Modric and Kevin De Bruyne, has highlighted the league's trend of hosting skilled players in their career twilight. Despite his age, Vardy has reinvigorated Cremonese, whose strong league start has surprised many.

As Vardy gears up to make his debut in upcoming games against regional teams, the club maintains focus on avoiding relegation, thanks to coach Davide Nicola's expertise. With new and returning talents, Cremonese hopes for continued success in this challenging season.

(With inputs from agencies.)