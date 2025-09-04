Dewald Brevis Reflects on IPL Journey and Learnings from MS Dhoni

Dewald Brevis, a burgeoning batting talent from South Africa, has opened up about his encounters with MS Dhoni during the 2025 IPL season. Brevis, who impressed in a difficult season for Chennai Super Kings, praised Dhoni's humility and accessibility, revealing how these attributes left a lasting impact on him.

Engaging with cricket legend AB de Villiers on his YouTube channel, Brevis recounted his conversations with Dhoni, describing how their discussions stretched beyond cricket to personal hobbies, showcasing Dhoni's multifaceted personality. Brevis underscored the unique opportunity he had to learn from Dhoni's off-field demeanor and on-field excellence.

Initially starting with Mumbai Indians, Brevis admitted facing challenges in his early IPL days as he sought to establish himself. The young cricketer emphasized the importance of personal growth and family support, sharing how he navigated the pressures of top-level cricket while cherishing these experiences with those closest to him.