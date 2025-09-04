Missed Chances: India Draws Afghanistan at CAFA Nations Cup

The Indian football team's hopes were dashed as they played to a goalless draw against Afghanistan in the CAFA Nations Cup on Thursday. Despite crafting several opportunities, the Blue Tigers couldn't find the back of the net, concluding their Group B run with four points from three matches.

The outcome leaves India waiting for the result of the clash between Iran and Tajikistan to determine their tournament future. Having lost to Iran but defeated Tajikistan, India could still claim the second spot and progress to the third-place match on September 8, provided Iran maintains its expected form.

Afghanistan initiated an aggressive start, while India operated effectively on counters, creating but missing clear opportunities. Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu made vital saves to keep India in contention as Afghanistan gained momentum towards the match's tense finale.