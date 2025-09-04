India's Dominant Performance: Triumph Over Malaysia in Men's Asia Cup

In a sterling comeback performance, the Indian Men's Hockey Team triumphed over Malaysia with a 4-1 victory at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium on Thursday. This match, part of the Men's Asia Cup Super 4s, marked a significant milestone for Captain Harmanpreet Singh as he secured his 250th cap. The goal scorers for India were Manpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, and Vivek Sagar Prasad according to a press release from Hockey India.

The match began with an early advantage for Malaysia as Shafiq Hassan scored in the 2nd minute, putting India on the back foot temporarily. Despite dominating possession early on, Malaysia couldn't extend their lead beyond the first quarter. India, frustrated initially, found their rhythm and responded assertively through Manpreet Singh's equalizer and subsequent goals from Sukhjeet Singh and Shilanand Lakra, ensuring a 3-1 lead by half-time.

India's defensive wall, commanded by Captain Harmanpreet Singh, repelled Malaysia's attempts to regain footing, while Krishan Bahadur Pathak's crucial saves bolstered the hosts' defense. Vivek Sagar Prasad's second-half goal cemented the 4-1 victory, as India sustained pressure and maintained control throughout the match. The team will face China in their next Super 4s encounter on Saturday.