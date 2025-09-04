Suruchi Singh Soars to World No. 1 in Air Pistol Rankings

In a remarkable achievement, India's young sensation Suruchi Singh has clinched the World No. 1 spot in the women's 10m air pistol category, as per the latest rankings by the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF). At just 19, Suruchi made her senior international debut this year, amassing 4162 points to reach the top, as reported by Olympics.com.

Former junior world champion Yao Qianxun of China follows in second place with 3195 points, while another Chinese shooter, Wei Qian, stands third with 2178 points. Suruchi's stellar performance this year includes two bronze medals at the Asian Shooting Championship 2025 and victories in all three ISSF World Cups held in Munich, Lima, and Buenos Aires.

Meanwhile, two-time Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker holds the sixth position in the 10m air pistol rankings with 1988 points. In the 25m category, she is fourth, closely followed by fellow Indian shooter Esha Singh. Additionally, Olympian Sift Kaur Samra has advanced to second place in the 50m rifle 3 positions category, trailing Norway's Jeanette Hegg Duestad.