Daniel Levy Steps Down: A New Era for Tottenham Hotspur

Daniel Levy, Tottenham Hotspur's executive chairman for nearly 25 years, is resigning from his role. Known for his negotiating style, Levy modernized the club with a new stadium and training facilities. Despite fan frustrations, he is proud of making the club a global competitor.

Updated: 04-09-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 22:43 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Daniel Levy, the long-standing executive chairman of Tottenham Hotspur, has decided to step down from his position after nearly a quarter of a century at the helm, as announced by the Premier League club on Thursday.

Levy's tenure saw significant transformations at the club, including the construction of a new stadium and state-of-the-art training facilities. While his tough negotiating style often frustrated fans, Levy expressed pride in elevating Tottenham to a globally competitive status.

Despite his departure, the club confirmed that the ownership and shareholder structure remain unchanged, aiming for continued success without altering its foundational leadership.

