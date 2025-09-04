India Triumphs Over Malaysia: Harmanpreet's 250th Match Win

In a spectacular display of skill and determination, the Indian Men's Hockey Team clinched a 4-1 victory over Malaysia in the Asia Cup Rajgir. The match, held at Bihar's Rajgir Hockey Stadium, was a significant milestone for captain Harmanpreet Singh as he marked his 250th appearance for the national team. Singh praised the team's performance, especially their ability to bounce back from an early Malaysian goal and dominate the rest of the match.

Indian goals were netted by Manpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, and Vivek Sagar Prasad, while Malaysia's sole goal came from Shafiq Hassan. Harmanpreet Singh emphasized the importance of focusing on future plays rather than dwelling on past mistakes. The team's cohesive defensive and offensive strategies were instrumental in securing the win.

As India gears up for their next match against China, the focus remains on maintaining strong defense and capitalizing on scoring opportunities. Head coach Craig Fulton deemed the team's performance as solid but acknowledged areas for improvement in managing early-game pressure. The upcoming game promises to be a high-stakes encounter as India aims to continue their winning momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)