India Advances to CAFA Nations Cup Third-Place Match

The Indian football team clinched a spot in the CAFA Nations Cup third-place match thanks to a crucial head-to-head win over tournament co-hosts Tajikistan. While both teams ended with four points, it was India's victory over Tajikistan in the opener that paved their way forward.

The dramatic turn of events came as Tajikistan and Iran played to a 2-2 draw, rendering India's previous win decisive. Despite being held to a goalless draw by Afghanistan earlier in the day, India's fate was sealed favorably by the earlier showdown.

India now gears up for the third-fourth place match set for September 8, with their opponents yet to be determined pending the Group A matches. The Indian squad looks forward to showcasing their talent after being edged by Afghanistan in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers last March.

