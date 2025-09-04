Uma Chetry Replaces Injured Yastika Bhatia in India's Women's Cricket Team

In a decisive move by India's Women's Selection Committee, Uma Chetry has been appointed to take the place of Yastika Bhatia in the national squad for both the ODI series against Australia and the forthcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025.

This change comes after Bhatia sustained a left knee injury during the team's preparatory camp in Visakhapatnam, as reported by the BCCI Media Advisory. Meanwhile, the BCCI Medical Team is closely observing Bhatia's health condition as they extend their wishes for her swift recovery.

The inclusion of Chetry alters both the squad for the Australia series and the World Cup lineup, with India A's team adjusting its composition for their upcoming warm-up matches.