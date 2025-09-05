Trump's Return: US Open 2023 Attendance After Decade-Long Absence
Former President Donald Trump will attend the US Open men's final for the first time in a decade. Trump's presence is part of his pattern of attending major sporting events while in the public eye. This appearance marks a rare occasion of a sitting or former president attending the event.
Former President Donald Trump is set to attend the men's final of the US Open on Sunday, marking his return to the prestigious tennis tournament after a ten-year hiatus. Confirmation of Trump's attendance came from the White House late Thursday night.
Once a common sight at the tournament during his tenure as a New York real estate magnate and reality TV star, Trump's reappearance is a significant moment, especially after his last visit ended with boos at a 2015 quarterfinal match, just months after his presidential campaign announcement. His scheduled appearance underscores a pattern of mixing leisure and public engagement, attending major sporting events over policy-oriented gatherings during his domestic travel.
In the past, Trump has attended high-profile sports events like the Super Bowl and the Daytona 500, drawing mixed receptions from the public. His attendance at the US Open as a former president is notable, as such appearances are atypical, with the last being President Bill Clinton in 2000. Tickets to see the top players, including defending champion Jannik Sinner and stars like Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz, add to the event's allure.
