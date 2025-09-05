Left Menu

Yuki Bhambri's US Open Heartbreak: A Journey of Near Triumph

Yuki Bhambri's US Open quest ended in heartache as he and partner Michael Venus fell short in the semi-finals against the British pair Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski. Despite early dominance, Bhambri's dreams were dashed in a close match that stretched nearly three hours.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2025 10:47 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 10:47 IST
uki Bhambri and Michael Venus (Photo: US Open). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a dramatic showdown at the US Open, Indian tennis player Yuki Bhambri and his Kiwi partner Michael Venus faced defeat in the semi-finals of the men's doubles category, succumbing to the formidable British duo of Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski. The intense matchup at the Louis Armstrong Stadium, stretched to 2 hours and 53 minutes, saw Bhambri's hopes of claiming a maiden Grand Slam title dwindle after a narrow loss.

Bhambri and Venus began with a strong offensive, issuing a surprising challenge to their higher-ranked opponents. They clinched the first set with a hard-fought 7-6 victory, even managing to take the initial lead in the second set. However, Salisbury and Skupski showed resilience, fighting back to equalize at 3-3 and eventually taking the second set after another tense tiebreak.

The third set saw the British team capitalizing on their momentum to establish a 2-0 lead, as Bhambri, appearing increasingly rattled, started struggling with unforced errors. Despite having favorable statistics in the match, Bhambri and Venus could not break through in crucial moments, ultimately losing 4-6. While Bhambri's US Open journey ended in disappointment, he can reflect on a commendable performance, especially applauding his previous victory in the quarter-finals against the 11th-seeded pair Nikola Mektic and Rajeev Ram. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

