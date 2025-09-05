Left Menu

South Africa Topples England in a Thrilling ODI Series Win at Lord's

South Africa clinched their first ODI series win against England at Lord's since 1998, leading 2-0 in the series. England's struggles in the format continue, threatening their automatic World Cup qualification chances. Currently ranked eighth, they face tough competition to secure a spot for the 2027 tournament.

England team (Photo: @englandcricket X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a gripping turn of events, South Africa seized their first One Day International (ODI) series victory at Lord's, England, since 1998, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead. The Proteas extinguished England's hopes with a narrow five-run triumph in a thrilling run chase, leaving the hosts to ponder their dwindling performance in the 50-over format.

England's dismal ODI form casts a shadow over their automatic qualification for the 2027 World Cup, with only seven wins out of 21 matches since the 2023 World Cup. Ranked eighth in the ICC ODI rankings, England's prospects dim further amid a string of subpar performances, including a group-stage exit in the Champions Trophy and a series defeat against India.

The 2027 World Cup, set to feature 14 teams and hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia, poses a daunting challenge. As England languishes four points behind Afghanistan, they must navigate a series of formidable contests, including face-offs against New Zealand, Sri Lanka, India, and Australia, to secure their place and avoid the arduous qualification path.

