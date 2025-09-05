India Assembles Stellar Team for 2025 World Para Athletics Championships

In a significant stride for para sports, India has unveiled a formidable team set to compete in the World Para Athletics Championships 2025. The prestigious event is scheduled from September 27 to October 5 at New Delhi's iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The team, spearheaded by two-time Paralympic gold medalist Sumit Antil, showcases a harmonious blend of accomplished athletes and promising newcomers. Among the notables are Praveen Kumar, Nishad Kumar, and Dharambir Nain, along with sprinter Preeti Pal, who jointly hold the honor of being the flag bearers for India at the opening ceremony.

The diverse selection of athletes represents the burgeoning development of para athletics across India. Haryana leads with 31 athletes, while states like Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu contribute significantly. This grand assembly marks India's largest-ever para sports event, with participation from over 2200 athletes and officials from 104 countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)