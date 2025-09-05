Almeida's Stunning Victory on Angliru: A Vuelta Stage to Remember

Portugal's Joao Almeida delivered a masterclass performance during stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana, triumphing at the formidable Angliru summit. His strategic prowess and endurance allowed him to outlast race leader Jonas Vingegaard in a thrilling finish.

Almeida, leading the climb with Vingegaard closely tailing, managed to maintain his pace and out-sprint the Danish contender at the line. His victory granted him crucial bonus seconds, narrowing the gap in the general classification, reinforcing his determination to chase the title.

The day's climb, deemed the toughest globally, saw Almeida's inaugural Vuelta stage victory amid intense competition. The race narrative now centers on a fierce contest between Almeida and Vingegaard as they remain the front-runners before the forthcoming summit finish at Alto de La Farrapona.

(With inputs from agencies.)