Norris Shines at Monza as Ferrari and McLaren Battle for Supremacy

Lando Norris took the spotlight at Friday's practice sessions for the Italian Formula One Grand Prix, positioning himself ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. McLaren's title contender marked his return by clocking the fastest time at Monza's iconic track.

With Oscar Piastri leading the championship, McLaren aims for a sixth straight victory during Sunday's race, while Lewis Hamilton made waves in his first appearance at Monza for Ferrari. Despite a grid penalty looming over him, Hamilton's debut has already boosted Ferrari fans' spirits.

Max Verstappen placed sixth for Red Bull, with Alex Albon and other notable drivers rounding off the leaderboard as they face Sunday's competitive race. Reserve and junior drivers also made appearances, adding youthful energy and unpredictability to the Grand Prix weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)