IOC's Covert Panel on Female Athlete Issues

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has unveiled the formation of a secretive panel designated to explore issues surrounding female athletes. This initiative, confirmed on Friday, is spearheaded by IOC's first female president, Kirsty Coventry, fulfilling one of her campaign promises.

The group's primary focus is on protecting female athletes, addressing repercussions following controversies during the Paris Summer Games. Notably, women's boxing faced scrutiny, leading to mandatory sex tests for female athletes in certain sports. The panel's membership remains confidential to preserve the integrity of their work.

Besides focusing on female gender issues, other newly formed expert groups will assess Olympic sports programs and commercialization strategies. These efforts are part of a larger 'Fit for the future' project aimed at modernizing the Olympic Games, including potential changes in event scheduling and host selection processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)