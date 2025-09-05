Showdown in Tokyo: Arshad Nadeem vs Neeraj Chopra at World Athletics Championships 2025

In what promises to be a thrilling contest, Pakistan's javelin throw star Arshad Nadeem will return from injury to compete against India's Neeraj Chopra at the World Athletics Championships 2025 in Tokyo. This highly anticipated matchup will be their first since Nadeem's record-setting gold at Paris 2024, where he threw 92.97 meters.

The competition, set from September 13 to 21, follows Nadeem's withdrawal from the Silesia Diamond League due to calf surgery earlier this year. Now recovered, he aims to challenge and potentially dethrone Chopra, who is the defending world champion, in Tokyo.

The javelin throw event will also feature significant competitors like Julian Weber of Germany, Anderson Peters of Grenada, and Keshorn Walcott from Trinidad and Tobago. Each athlete brings formidable records and aspirations, making the event one to watch.

(With inputs from agencies.)