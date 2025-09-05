Dynamic Duo: Dabrowski and Routliffe Triumph in U.S. Open Doubles
Canadian-Kiwi pair Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe won the U.S. Open women's doubles final, defeating Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend 6-4, 6-4. The duo, dressed in matching purple, successfully avenged their Wimbledon loss. Despite a tough match, Dabrowski and Routliffe emerged victorious, sharing a $1 million prize.
In a thrilling display of tennis prowess, Canadian-Kiwi pair Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe clinched the U.S. Open women's doubles title on Friday. The duo defeated Czech Katerina Siniakova and American Taylor Townsend with a score of 6-4, 6-4 at New York's Arthur Ashe Stadium, marking their second title victory.
Appearing in matching purple kits, the pair delivered a synchronized performance that helped them avenge their loss at the Wimbledon final. Their defensive skills were on full display, saving five of seven break points and countering Townsend's forehand winner with strategic plays to close the first set.
The champions, encouraged by their coach to stay relentless, showcased resilience in tough moments, ultimately securing the victory and splitting a $1 million prize. The triumph concluded a memorable tournament aided by tennis legend Venus Williams' legendary presence, elevating the profile of women's doubles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
