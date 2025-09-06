Left Menu

Norris Sets the Pace at Monza as Ferrari Fans Light Up Home GP

Ferrari started strong at their home Italian GP at Monza, but McLaren's Lando Norris led practice. Norris set the fastest lap, edging Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. As the excitement builds, Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton impressed fans with his Monza debut. Norris aims for McLaren's sixth consecutive win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 00:29 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 00:29 IST
Norris Sets the Pace at Monza as Ferrari Fans Light Up Home GP
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ferrari kicked off their home Italian Formula One Grand Prix at Monza with high spirits, but Lando Norris from McLaren stole the show during practice sessions.

Norris recorded the fastest lap time of one minute and 19.878 seconds, marginally ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, sparking anticipation of McLaren's sixth consecutive victory.

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton, making his debut in Ferrari red at Monza, thrilled the local 'tifosi' with a standout performance, although he faces a five-place grid penalty. Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri also posed significant threats as the race weekend unfolds.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Slides Amid Weak Job Growth and Rate Cut Speculation

Dollar Slides Amid Weak Job Growth and Rate Cut Speculation

 Global
2
Theaterisation: Shaping Future Indian Military Strategy

Theaterisation: Shaping Future Indian Military Strategy

 India
3
Anthropic Settles Landmark AI Copyright Case with $1.5 Billion Agreement

Anthropic Settles Landmark AI Copyright Case with $1.5 Billion Agreement

 Global
4
Judge blocks Trump administration's ending of legal protections for 1.1 million Venezuelans and Haitians, AP reports.

Judge blocks Trump administration's ending of legal protections for 1.1 mill...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025