Norris Sets the Pace at Monza as Ferrari Fans Light Up Home GP

Ferrari kicked off their home Italian Formula One Grand Prix at Monza with high spirits, but Lando Norris from McLaren stole the show during practice sessions.

Norris recorded the fastest lap time of one minute and 19.878 seconds, marginally ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, sparking anticipation of McLaren's sixth consecutive victory.

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton, making his debut in Ferrari red at Monza, thrilled the local 'tifosi' with a standout performance, although he faces a five-place grid penalty. Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri also posed significant threats as the race weekend unfolds.