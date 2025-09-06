Norris Sets the Pace at Monza as Ferrari Fans Light Up Home GP
Ferrari started strong at their home Italian GP at Monza, but McLaren's Lando Norris led practice. Norris set the fastest lap, edging Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. As the excitement builds, Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton impressed fans with his Monza debut. Norris aims for McLaren's sixth consecutive win.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 00:29 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 00:29 IST
Ferrari kicked off their home Italian Formula One Grand Prix at Monza with high spirits, but Lando Norris from McLaren stole the show during practice sessions.
Norris recorded the fastest lap time of one minute and 19.878 seconds, marginally ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, sparking anticipation of McLaren's sixth consecutive victory.
Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton, making his debut in Ferrari red at Monza, thrilled the local 'tifosi' with a standout performance, although he faces a five-place grid penalty. Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri also posed significant threats as the race weekend unfolds.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Lewis Hamilton's Monza Challenge: Fighting for Redemption as Ferrari's Red Racer
Lewis Hamilton's 'Hardcore' Penalty Shock at Ferrari's Italian Grand Prix
Lando Norris Optimistic Amidst Formula One Title Chase
McLaren's F1 Dominance: A Double-Edged Sword for Lando Norris
Lando Norris: Driven to Triumph in Formula One