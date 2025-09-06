Jannik Sinner Sets Up Thrilling U.S. Open Final with Carlos Alcaraz
Jannik Sinner overcame Felix Auger-Aliassime to secure a U.S. Open final clash with Carlos Alcaraz. With a season of impressive Grand Slam results, Sinner looks forward to renewing his rivalry with Alcaraz. Both players have evolved since their first New York encounter, promising an exciting final showdown.
Jannik Sinner, the defending champion, secured his place in the U.S. Open final after a hard-fought victory over 25th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime. With scores of 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, Sinner managed to clinch the semi-final on Friday, setting up a highly anticipated encounter with Carlos Alcaraz.
Sinner's victory not only reaffirms his status in the tennis elite but also marks him as the fourth man in professional tennis history to reach all four Grand Slam finals in a single season. This achievement places him alongside legends like Rod Laver, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic.
Reflecting on the upcoming final, Sinner expressed excitement about facing Alcaraz again. Their rivalry, which began in New York, has seen both players grow and evolve, promising an electrifying showdown on Sunday.
ALSO READ
Yuki Bhambri Makes Historic Grand Slam Semifinals Run
Amanda Anisimova defeats Naomi Osaka at the U.S. Open to reach her 2nd Grand Slam final in a row
Yuki Bhambri's Grand Slam Breakthrough at the US Open
Canadian Tennis Prodigy Felix Auger-Aliassime Triumphs in U.S. Open Quarter-Finals
Felix Auger-Aliassime's Thrilling Journey to U.S. Open Semifinals