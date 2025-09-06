Jannik Sinner's Dramatic U.S. Open Victory: A Step Closer to Back-to-Back Titles

Jannik Sinner's determination shone through as he maneuvered past a bothersome abdominal muscle issue to claim victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime in the U.S. Open semifinals Friday night. The win propels Sinner closer to a second consecutive title at Flushing Meadows.

The Italian, currently the No. 1 seed, will now face off against Carlos Alcaraz in a historic matchup, marking the first time in tennis history that two men have met in three successive Grand Slam finals within a single season. The clash will also decide the top spot in ATP rankings.

Sinner's resilience was evident after a mid-match medical timeout, coming back to dominate despite physical setbacks. With a track record of superb performances, including a win over Taylor Fritz last year, Sinner stands poised to continue his Grand Slam success streak.

