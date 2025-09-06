Jannik Sinner's Dramatic U.S. Open Victory: A Step Closer to Back-to-Back Titles
Jannik Sinner overcame an abdominal issue to defeat Felix Auger-Aliassime in the U.S. Open semifinals, moving towards a second title at Flushing Meadows. Sinner will face Carlos Alcaraz, marking their third consecutive Grand Slam final clash, with the top ATP ranking at stake.
Jannik Sinner's determination shone through as he maneuvered past a bothersome abdominal muscle issue to claim victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime in the U.S. Open semifinals Friday night. The win propels Sinner closer to a second consecutive title at Flushing Meadows.
The Italian, currently the No. 1 seed, will now face off against Carlos Alcaraz in a historic matchup, marking the first time in tennis history that two men have met in three successive Grand Slam finals within a single season. The clash will also decide the top spot in ATP rankings.
Sinner's resilience was evident after a mid-match medical timeout, coming back to dominate despite physical setbacks. With a track record of superb performances, including a win over Taylor Fritz last year, Sinner stands poised to continue his Grand Slam success streak.
(With inputs from agencies.)
